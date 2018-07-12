English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi's Mi Max 3 Will Launch on July 19, Company Sends Official Invites

The device will most likely to come in two colour options – gold and black.

Updated:July 12, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Rendered Photos. (Image Courtesy: www.ithome.com)
Chinese tech giants Xiaomi have sent out official invites for the launch of the ‘Mi Max 3’ phablet in China. The device is set to launch on July 19. Xiaomi's global spokesperson confirmed the news on Twitter as well. This comes after the CEO and founder of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, posted an image of the Mi Max 3 retail box last week. The post, which was on Weibo, also had a message saying that the Mi Max 3 was being discussed for launch due to a demand by customers. As reported earlier, the specifications for the Mi Max 3 have been leaked via TENAA and several other sources. There are two alleged hands-on videos of the Mi Max 3 on YouTube. The device will most likely to come in two colour options – gold and black.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Official Invite

According to the listing on TENAA, the Mi Max 3 will mostly feature a 6.9-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The device is likely to be powered by a processor that is clocked at 1.8 GHz which points at Snapdragon 636 SoC. M1804E4C will come with 64GB and 4GB RAM, M1804E4T, and M1804E4A will come with 3GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variants. The listing also mentions the existence of 3 cameras on the device. There's likely a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel main sensor on the back and an 8MP camera on the front except for M1804E4C model which has a 5-megapixel front shooter.

