Xiaomi's Mi Smart Upgrade Plan Offers Assured Buyback on Up To 15 Month Old Smartphones

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched a new Mi Smart Upgrade scheme which allows Mi users to upgrade to the company's latest offerings more easily. The Mi Smart Upgrade scheme allows users to exchange up to a 15 month old Xiaomi smartphone with an assured up to 40 percent buyback guarantee. Under the new scheme, users can exchange their devices from 3 months after the purchase, till the aforementioned 15 months, with exchange values ranging from 40 percent to 70 percent of the retail price.

"We are confident that this plan will create more opportunities for technology lovers to experience innovation through our latest smartphones and also address the need of the hour by making upgrade options affordable, easy, and convenient for our users," Mi India COO Muralikrishnan B said while announcing the Mi Smart Upgrade Plan. Users can exchange their 4-6 months old Xiaomi smartphone for up to 70 percent assured buyback value. Users exchanging 7-9 months old smartphones will get up to 60 percent assured buyback value, those exchanging 10-12 months old smartphones will get up to 50 percent assured value, and 13-15 months old smartphones can be exchanged for 40 percent of the retail price. Users can also get an assured buyback value of 40 percent of the suggested retail price even after the warranty expires till 15 months from the date of purchase of the old device.

The plan will be available at Mi authorised retail outlets and can be activated through an easy enrolment process which requires minimal paperwork. Apart from opting for Mi Smart Upgrade while buying a new smartphone, Xiaomi users can also purchase these buyback options separately, starting at the price point of Rs 399 for devices such as the Redmi 9 Prime going up to Rs 1,999 for premium smartphones like Mi 10.

Xiaomi said that Indian users change their smartphones every year on an average, and the value of the phone depreciates after the purchase of the device. Mi India said it tailored its Mi Smart Upgrade around this very challenge of low resale value of smartphones.