Xiaomi's Mi TV PatchWall 3.0 Getting Immersive Carousel, User Centre and Live TV via Software Update

Xiaomi is rolling out new updates on the PatchWall 3.0, its custom user interface for Mi TV models which sits on top of the core Android TV software. With the latest updates on the PatchWall 3.0, users are getting features such as an immersive carousel, user centre and Live TV. The new updates are rolling out across all Mi TV models running the PatchWall 3.0 in India, starting today. Xiaomi had first introduced the PatchWall 3.0 in the country back in April that brought a refreshed look along with features like Universal Search, Live News, and a comprehensive kids channel. It also carried Disney+ Hotstar integration.

Starting with the user centre on the new PatchWall 3.0 for Mi TV models, Xiaomi says that the feature acts as a personal hub for users. It essentially lets users create personalised space within the PatchwWall where users can save a watchlist and even get recommendations based on user preferences. Additionally, the My Watchlist also allows users to continue playing the last watched content. Similarly, the immersive carousel is said to improve the overall appearance of posters within the content recommendations. Xiaomi claims that the feature adds comprehensive details for all the TV shows and movies within the PatchWall 3.0.

Another feature that Xiaomi is rolling out with the PatchWall 3.0 is the availability of Live TV. Similar to the Live News section launched in April, the area within the software adds a host of new live TV channels such as Hungama, ABP, Republic TV, EpicOn, Hoichoi and SunNXT. The regional Live TV experience is also amped up under the SunNXT umbrella with Gemini, Surya, Udaya, Sun and KTV channels that offer a host of content in languages popular in Southern parts of India. Xiaomi explains that for the convenient viewing experience, the Live content has been categorised under seven sections, namely, Live News, Free to Watch, Live Music, Watch in HD, Comedy Anytime, and Explore More.

At the moment, the exact availability details of the new features on PatchWall 3.0 remains unclear; however, Xiaomi says that Mi TV users would get the updates starting today. The features are likely to arrive in the form of an OTA update and Mi TV running PatchWall 3.0 are eligible for the update.