1-min read

Xiaomi’s Mi TV PRO Series to Get Android Pie Update Starting in September: Report

We can expect Xiaomi to finally roll out Android Pie update for its Mi TV range starting next month.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
Xiaomi's Mi TV PRO Series to Get Android Pie Update Starting in September: Report
We can expect Xiaomi to finally roll out Android Pie update for its Mi TV range starting next month.
Xiaomi has a really strong presence in the Indian smart TV market, having about 40 percent of the market share in the country. Not only has the company managed to make smart TVs affordable for Indian consumers, but it is also making sure that there is no compromise on technology and updates. According to a report, Xiaomi is preparing to roll out the Android Pie update for its second generation of TVs, including the Mi TV 4 PRO, 4A PRO, 4C PRO, and the 4X PRO starting as early as next month.

Xiaomi’s product manager for Mi TV lineup Sudeep Sahu told XDA Developers that the Pro series of the Mi LED TVs will start receiving the Android Pie update starting September 2019. He said that the updates will be available in batches, with only a few users getting an update first, followed by a wider roll-out in the coming months. The 32-inches variants, i.e. the Mi TV 4A PRO and the TV 4C PRO, should be among the first ones to receive the Android Pie update from Xiaomi, according to the report.

“If (an Android TV update) is released in month X, we want to make sure we work on it immediately, pre-empt, and try to get the certifications done well in advance…in other words, we’re trying to set a standard – like we’ve done in terms of pricing, offerings and even bringing Android TV to even lower sizes and prices – to make sure the latest updates roll out to customers as soon as possible,” Sahu said.

