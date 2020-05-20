Xiaomi's MIUI 12 is Coming to These Devices: Check All the Details

Xiaomi officially announced the global version of its custom Android interface, MIUI 12. The announcement comes almost after a month it was announced for its hometown China. The new interface comes with the same features that we saw during the Chinese announcement including updated visuals, improved dark mode, better privacy controls as well as those amazing Super Wallpapers.

The new MIUI 12 ROM is based on Android 10 and primarily focuses on visual changes. It is flatter and more minimalistic, with new and slicker animations all around. There’s a new Dark Mode 2.0 with wallpaper dimming along with new navigation gestures that now match with Android 10. The Settings section has also seen some changes, especially the Storage and My Device sections.

Other features include improvements in privacy controls, where the OS will now notify the users everytime an app is accessing a sensitive feature like your location, cameras, microphone, and so on. There is also a new Ultra Battery Saver mode that activates a new homescreen with only a few essential apps. This mode can turn on automatically when the battery drops below five percent. The updated dark mode has the ability to expand the black theme to third-party apps.

The update also brings Super live wallpaper as well as Always-on Display screens which are inspired by the Earth, Moon, and Mars. The best feature is when you unlock the phone wherein the live wallpaper zooms in from space right to the surface level, depending on which celestial body you’ve chosen.

As for the rollout, Xiaomi has announced that the new MIUI 12 update will be coming first to the Mi 9, the Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro (also known as the Mi 9T and the Mi 9T Pro globally) in June. This includes Redmi K20 series users in India.

The update is also expected to launch on the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Mi 10 series. Other phones include the Mi Note 10, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi Note 3, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 3, Mi 8 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi S2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 8A, and Redmi 8A Dual. The company sub-brand (now a separate entity) Poco will also be rolling out the update to the Poco F1, Poco F2 Pro, and Poco X2. The company however, hasn’t confirmed the exact rollout date for these devices.