Xiaomi's New Smartphone Will Launch With a Liquid Camera Lens on March 29: Here's What We Know

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced that its upcoming smartphone will come with a liquid lens within its camera module, the company announced via social media. Xiaomi, in a Weibo post, said that the lens, on the upcoming Mi Mix smartphone will allow one camera to take everything from telephoto to macro shots as well as offer fast autofocus capabilities. Xiaomi is set to unveil the Mi Mix smartphone on March 29, the company had announced earlier. The “liquid lens," as the name suggests, includes a layer of liquid, and the lens’ focus and focal length are changed by applying an electrical voltage. Now, this is not the first time we are hearing about liquid lenses. They are typically used for industrial applications where traditional lenses with moving mechanical parts might wear out too quickly. However, the compact size and versatility make them an appealing prospect for smartphones. In theory, liquid lenses could combine several of the cameras’ abilities that are found on the back of most smartphones.

Apart from Xiaomi, Chinese competitor Huawei was also last year reported to be looking at liquid lenses for its smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 seems like the perfect device for the Chinese maker to experiment this technology with, as the Mi Mix series has been the company’s device to experiment new technologies. In 2018, the Mi Mix 3 was among the first phones to offer a mechanical sliding selfie camera, and the following year, it showed off the Mi Mix Alpha, which had a screen that wrapped around almost the entire device.

Xiaomi announced a new Mega launch event on March 29 where the company will unveil a “new product." While reports suggest towards a Mi Mix device, there have been reports about the Mi 11 Ultra being unveiled during the March 29 event.