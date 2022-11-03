Xiaomi’s New Ultra Concept Phone Packs A Gigantic Camera Lens: All Details

When Xiaomi announced its partnership with Leica, everyone was wondering how both these companies can channel each other’s energy into the industry. We got a glimpse of its potential with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and now the company is taking things to a whole new level with the concept Ultra phone that carries a DSLR-like camera lens at the back.

Xiaomi claims the new Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept is the only smartphone to pack dual 1-inch ultra camera sensors. Lei Jun, Founder and CEO of Xiaomi has also given us a teaser of this concept phone with the video:

In the R&D process, we broke through multiple bottlenecks and applied for many patents. #Xiaomi12SUltraConcept is currently the only smartphone in the industry that integrates two 1" ultra sensors. pic.twitter.com/8PdFuV3Qv5 — Lei Jun (@leijun) November 3, 2022

He claims that Xiaomi has gone through multiple R&D processes, during which it has managed to apply for many patents.

Lei also mentions that the company had to work on the structure of the phone and the engineering was made possible after making a broad set of changes to the design of the phone. In order to accommodate another 1-inch ultra sensor, Xiaomi’s engineers went through multiple attempts before coming to the final design.

As you would expect from a concept phone, Xiaomi has not shared any launch timeline for this product, even though we would be pleased to see the end product make its way to the market in the near future.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra didn’t make its way to all markets, and now rumours suggest that Xiaomi will be getting the 13S Ultra to more countries, including China. Either way, this concept phone clearly shows that Xiaomi is looking two steps ahead into the future, and if the product does become a reality, then the whole subject of smartphone cameras being better than DLSRs can be put to bed.

