Xiaomi’s Next Budget Mi Band Likely To Have GPS, Get A Bigger Display

Xiaomi has been the budget king across various segments. The brand has TVs, phones, laptops and even smart wearables that have become the go-to choice for buyers. The company’s Mi Band series has been equally successful for its price-to-specs ratio. Now, a new report has shared details about the upcoming Mi Band likely to be called the Mi Band 7.

The current Mi Band version is the first from the company to feature a big-screen form factor. But the next one is likely to get a screen that is bigger than the one on its predecessor.

The leaked details suggest Mi Band 7 could get a display bigger than 1.56-inch and offer features like Always-on, which is generally found on costlier fitness bands.

The leak suggests Xiaomi is going to expand its workout mode options, with the likes of Aerobics and Zumba added to the mix for users. The Mi Band 7 could feature a smart alarm option that helps you slowly wake up before your allotted alarm time.

The report also talks about built-in GPS support but considering Mi Band 6 was also supposed to get it, we would wait for the official details to come out on that. Adding GPS means the cost of the product goes up and looking at the price history of the Mi Band, it is understandable if the Mi Band 7 also doesn’t get it.

And finally, a new power-saving mode is likely to bump the battery life of the device, which means less time on the power for the Mi Band. The timing of the leak is quite intriguing because Xiaomi has routinely come out with the new Mi Bands around March-end.

So we might not have to wait very long before the official details of the product are revealed. Stay tuned for updates on that in the coming weeks.

