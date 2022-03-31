Xiaomi's Next Premium Smartphone Could Have Leica-Powered Cameras: What We Know So Far

Xiaomi could become the latest smartphone brand to partner with a camera heavyweight in the market. The company is reportedly joining hands with Leica for its smartphones, and the first product could be announced sometime this year.

While Xiaomi hasn’t officially confirmed it is working with Leica, multiple reports have found hints that a Xiaomi phone in the near future could have Leica imprints. Now, the partnership could be powering the whole camera module, something that Leica did with Huawei for the P series phones for a few years.

Since the Chinese brand has been muted in the global market owing to the US trade ban, Leica seems to be on the prowl for a new partner, and Xiaomi is probably not a bad companion in the current market for the brand. Xiaomi could use Leica’s prowess in the imaging technology to improve its capabilities, similar to how OnePlus and Hasselblad have been working since the OnePlus 9 5G series launched in 2021.

Xiaomi has the Ultra series in its kitty that could do with some innovation, and who better than Leica to up the game for the company. As for Xiaomi’s possible involvement with Leica, some developers have found traces of codes in the Gallery Editor app built into the MIUI Chinese ROM version. It is likely that Xiaomi has started testing the camera app or camera features for one of its upcoming phones.

Xiaomi launched its 12 and 12Pro series flagship phones in China recently, but the Ultra variant was nowhere to be seen. Going by the rumours of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, it is expected to pack a powerful camera, and all signs hint at Leica being part of the product in some ways.

We should be hearing more about the product and Leica partnership from the company in the coming weeks, or it could be months.

Are you excited about Xiaomi working with Leica for its smartphones? We are eager to see how that pans out.

