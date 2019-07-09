Xiaomi's Patent Details Reveal Its Working on Upcoming Device with Periscope Camera

After Chinese flagship brands introduced the Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x zoom, it is reported that Xiaomi is working on its own periscope camera equipped smartphone.

As per a report by Chinese publication MyDrivers, a recent patent application titled ‘Camera Components and Electronic Devices’, which was approved by the State Intellectual Property Office of China on July 2, suggests that Xiaomi is working on a device with a periscope camera. The patent with application number CN201822150093.2, dated December 20, 2018 was made public a few days back.

According to the patent, there is a main camera with at least one complimentary periscope lens, which will be placed perpendicularly to the main one. Due to light refraction, the lens will be able to achieve varying zoom magnifications without increasing the size of the primary camera.

Xiaomi’s version is likely to have a similar range as of Huawei and Oppo which goes up to 125mm and 135mm focal lengths respectively.

However, there is still no confirmation as to which upcoming Xiaomi smartphone(s) will make use of this technology, which has been used in the past to offer optical zoom capabilities without increasing the thickness of the camera and lens modules. According to reports, if speculations are to be believed, the upcoming high-end smartphone Mi Mix 4 is likely to have the telephoto implementation.