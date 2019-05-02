Xiaomi's Poco F1 128GB Variant Gets Another Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs 20,999

Xiaomi's Poco F1 has received yet another price cut in India. Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco has taken to Twitter to announce the new price cut. The base variant that comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage now sells for Rs 19,999, after originally launched at a price of Rs 20,999. The middle variant of the Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is now going up for Rs 20,999 after a Rs 2,000 price cut. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant of the POCO F1 with 256GB of internal storage will continue to sell at Rs 27,999. The phone is offered in Steel Blue, Graphite Black, and Rosso Red colours.The Poco F1 comes with pretty impressive firepower under the hood for its price. For starters, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with AI prowess in the form of AIE 845. As per the company, the Poco F1 uses a LiquidCool technology that allows a better thermal performance than most of its rivals. As for the memory onboard, the smartphone offers 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage across its variants. There is also an expandable memory of up to an additional 256GB using an external microSD.As for its optics, the Poco F1 houses a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with AI enhancements and Dual Pixel Autofocus. There is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter at the front with AI Beautify. The device runs a new version of Xiaomi’s own MIUI which is specially designed for Poco. The company has also promised the arrival of Android P on the smartphone within the Quarter 4 of 2018.Poco F1 is backed by a massive 4000 mAh battery that also supports Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB Type-C connectivity.