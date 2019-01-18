Xiaomi's PUBG Rival is Called Survival Game, Now Available for Download in Mi Apps Store

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched PUBG-like game Survival Game is now available for download on its Mi App Store for select Xiaomi and Redmi devices. The game is 185MB in size and can be download from Mi Apps right now. The beta version of the game didn't earn many fans and it is said to be nowhere near the quality of PUBG Mobile.Like PUBG, this is also a Battlefield-based game, where gamers have to stay alive till killing each other. The company says that this game has been made for the Indian market, which is the second largest smartphone market after China. In this game, every match starts with the parachute after the player is dropped on the map area and the players here battle for each other. The winner is the only survivor to the last. The game is a smoother, but it seems to be a copy of PUBG, which has many flaws.Additionally, PUBG Mobile's confirmation of 0.10.5 update comes with anticipation for features like zombie mode, stable Vikendi map with night mode addition, new weapons and more. But none of that was revealed by PUBG Mobile, except for the fact that the new update will "bring better tweaks to the loot distribution in Vikendi. "PUBG launched the fourth map in the game - the Vikendi Snow Map - which brings in new weapons, new suits, snow bike, new jump locations and more. PUBG Mobile is also planning to up the ante with the launch of the Chinese New Year themed locations, night mode for Vikendi Snow Map, and also a cooperative mode where all players airdrop together.