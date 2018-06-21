English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi's Redmi 6 Pro to Launch in India on June 25: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Xiaomi will most likely price the Redmi 6 Pro at around Rs 5,999 starting price when it launches in India soon.

Updated:June 21, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has announced the arrival of Redmi 6 Pro on June 25. Alongside the Redmi 6 Pro will mostly be the Mi Pad 4 tablet. Just last week, Xiaomi launched its latest smartphones, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, in China. Although there is no information on the Redmi 6 Pro just yet, images have been leaked online which suggest what can be expected from the Xiaomi smartphone.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is likely to feature a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. One of the images that were leaked online show that the alleged Redmi 6 Pro will mostly run MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1. Xiaomi will also add its artificial intelligence features that were recently unveiled with the new MIUI. Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro could come with 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with different RAM and internal storage specifications. There will most likely be a finger print sensor at the back along with support for microSD cars. The smartphone will all probability have a 4,000 mAh battery. Xiaomi is expected to provide a dual-lens camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary sensory. Other sensors like Compass, Accelerometer, Light Sensor and Proximity sensor will also be present.

Xiaomi’s Mi Pad 4 tablet will mostly feature an 8-inch display. It is expected to come with Android Nougat 7.0 operating system. Power could come from a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 4GB of RAM. Xiaomi’s tablet could come packed with a 7,000 mAh battery.

The Chinese smartphone brand, in all likelihood, will price the Redmi 6 series competitively. We can expect prices to start at around Rs 5,999 for the Redmi 6 series and Xiaomi is expected to launch it in India soon. As far as the Mi Pad 4 is concerened, it will most likely be priced around Rs 10,000 if and when it is launched in India.

