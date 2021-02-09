Xiaomi's Redmi Note Series Has Shipped More Than 20 Crores Smartphones Globally

Xiaomi on Monday announced that its Redmi Note series smartphones has shipped more than 20 crore units globally. This comes after Xiaomi announced that during the festive season, it sold over 90 lakh smartphones in India, led by models such as the Mi 10T Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and more. In 2020, Xiaomi shipped 14.5 crore smartphones globally, a report said.

"This milestone is a testament to #Redmi Note being the most-loved series in the world!," Xiaomi said. The Redmi Note series, currently in its ninth generation, is one of the most popular Xiaomi smartphone in India. Globally also, it seems that the Redmi Note series is fairly popular. The numbers shared by Xiaomi for the Redmi Note series are from ever since the smartphone series first began. In 2020, Xiaomi shipped 14.5 crore smartphones globally. It was recently reported that the Chinese manufacturer's global smartphone shipments grew 31 percent year-on-year to 4.3 crore units in Q4 2020.

In China, Xiaomi's shipments increased 46 percent year-on-year to 1.2 crore units. In India, Xiaomi recaptured the top spot in Q4 2020 with a strong 13 percent year-on-year growth.

Xiaomi, on Monday, also launched its highly-anticipated flagship model, the Mi 11 globally. Mi 11 was launched in China in late December last year. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Apart from the Mi 11 smartphone, Xiaomi also announced that its latest software MIUI 12.5 will be coming to Mi 11 as well as other models such as Mi 10 series, Redmi Note 9 series, and the Redmi 9 series.