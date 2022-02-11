Xiaomi's Valentine And Mi Sale Brings Offers For Smartphones, Laptops And More

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, several companies are offering discounts on their products for the purpose of gifting. Smartphone maker Xiaomi is the latest to jump on the bandwagon as the company has announced its “Valentine and Mi Sale" in India. The sale has already started and will go on till February 15. During the sale, buyers can avail attractive discounts on products including Redmi smartphones, Mi smartphones, Smart TVs, smart bands, True Wireless Earbuds, and more for gifting themselves or their partner on this Valentine’s Day.

During the “Valentine’s and Mi Sale," Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on purchases made via Citi Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Buyers using Kotak Mahindra Bank cards are also eligible for an instant discount of 10 percent.

VALENTINE’S DAY OFFERS ON XIAOMI SMARTPHONES

During the sale, the company’s budget offering, the Redmi 9i will be priced at Rs 7,619 - a Rs 1,180 discount from the smartphone’s sticker price of Rs 8,799. Other budget offering, the Redmi 9A Sport is priced at Rs 6,569 as against its sticker price of Rs 7,299.

Above these, the Redmi Note 11T 5G has been listed at a starting price of Rs 14,499 as against its Rs 16,999 sticker price, and the Redmi Note 10T 5G is priced at Rs 12,599 as against the Rs 14,999 sticker price. Buyers of the Redmi Note 11T 5G and Note 10T 5G can also avail an added Rs 1,500 discount on exchange.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will be sold at a price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, a Rs 1,000 discount from its sticker price, and the Redmi Note 10S is being sold at Rs 15,499 as against its Rs 16,499 sticker price.

The company’s flagship Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in India is selling for Rs 34,499 during the Valentine’s Day sale - this is a more than Rs 5,000 price cut from its Rs 39,999 sticker price. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 onwards during the sale, a Rs 5,000 discount and buyers can further avail another Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

VALENTINE’S DAY DEALS ON XIAOMI SMART TVs

In terms of smart TVs, the Xiaomi Smart TV 32 is available at a Rs 2,000 discount from its sticker price at Rs 12,999 and the 43-inch variant is available at a Rs 2,500 discount at Rs 21,499. The Mi TV 5X, on the other hand, is available starting at Rs 29,499.

VALENTINE’S DAY DEALS ON ACCESSORIES

Apart from smartphones and smart TVs, the Mi Smart Band 6, Xiaomi’s popular fitness tracker is getting a Rs 500 discount and is available for Rs 3,499 during the Valentine’s Day sale, and the Mi Earuds 3 Pro TWS earbuds are going for a Rs 3,000 discount at Rs 2,999. The Xiaomi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is priced at Rs 2,899 alongside the Mi Smart LED Bulb, adn the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S and Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) are available at Rs 2,899 during the Valentine and Mi Sale.

VALENTINE’S DAY OFFERS ON XIAOMI LAPTOPS

In laptops, the RedmiBook 15 e-learning Edition is priced at Rs 35,499 onwards, and the Redmi 15 Pro is priced at Rs 44,999, as against the sticker price of Rs 51,999. The Mi NoteBook Pro is also getting a discount and is priced at Rs 54,499 during the sale, and the Mi NoteBook Ultra is priced at Rs 57,499 during the Valentine’s Day sale.

