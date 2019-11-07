Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Yahoo Groups Shutting Down After Two Decades of Nostalgia-Inducing Chatrooms

Users who still have dormant Yahoo Groups accounts can login and backup their data until December 14.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
The edifice of Yahoo!, once the world's largest internet company, stands tall against a clear sky backdrop. (Photo: Reuters)
The edifice of Yahoo!, once the world's largest internet company, stands tall against a clear sky backdrop. (Photo: Reuters)

After nearly two decades of operations, Yahoo Groups is shutting down and users who still have data on the once popular groups have time till December 14 to save them. The Verizon-owned tech company has disabled uploading of content on the Yahoo Groups site. Beginning December 14, all Groups will be made private and content uploaded previously via the website will be removed.

"Privacy is critical and we have taken this decision to better align with our overall principles. If you would like to keep any of the content you've posted or stored in your Yahoo Group, please download it by December 14," the Yahoo Groups team said in an email to users. "Photos and files can be saved right from the Yahoo Groups site, or you can download your data from the Privacy Dashboard," the company said.

In the 18 years, since Yahoo Groups' launch in 2001, millions have used the facility to connect with others around their common bonds and interests. But a lot has changed about the Internet since 2001 and taking into consideration the changing habit of Internet users, Yahoo began the process of helping active Yahoo Groups migrate to its email platform. In September, Yahoo unveiled a new version of its Mail app that aims to redefine the way people use their inboxes.

The new version brings a revamped interface, developed keeping in mind today's taller mobile screens, which allows intuitive one-hand usage with the new navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. Yahoo, however, emphasised that new groups could still be formed. The difference is that all the content that you shared previously on the website, can now be shared via email. The curtains on Yahoo Groups also reflects how the smartphone is changing the world around us.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram