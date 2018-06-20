English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Yahoo Mail App Introduced For Android 'Go' Phones

The company also announced a design overhaul that brings many of the same features that are available for its mobile app users.

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
Representative Image. (Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File photo)
Oath Inc on Wednesday announced that Yahoo Mail is bringing a new application optimised for entry-level Android "Go" smartphones and a new version of its mobile website. Oath Inc is a subsidiary of Verizon Communications that is the umbrella company of digital content subdivisions including AOL and Yahoo. The Yahoo Mail Go app delivers the same features of the current Android application while keeping the RAM usage on devices below 50MB and the install size below 10MB.

"The original Yahoo Mail app is already extremely lightweight so we didn't have to remove major features to reduce the standard Yahoo Mail app size for Go," the company said in a statement.

"The Go app uses the exact same architecture as the standard Yahoo Mail app," it added.

"In addition to the dramatic feature and design updates, what's changed for Yahoo Mail on mobile browser behind the scenes is equally as notable. The architecture supporting the new browser experience is the same as our modern desktop tech stack which is developed on 'React' and 'Redux'," the company said.

Notably, the new version has no reloads which makes all actions such as deleting emails, marking them as read or as spam, emptying trash, instant.

