Yahoo Mail Bringing Out Special Themed Stationery This Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day is celebrated on the same day in over 90 countries around the world.
Yahoo Mail will be reminding users before Mother’s Day to make sure they stay her favorite daughter, son, grandchild, spouse, or friend. (Image: Yahoo Mail)
Yahoo Mail is bringing out a special themed stationery for its users this Mother’s Day on Sunday, 13th May., to make them feel loved. Through Mother’s Day, Yahoo Mail users can now easily send emails on our Mother’s Day-themed stationery by clicking “compose”, then choosing the folded “stationery” card. Yahoo Mail will be reminding users before Mother’s Day to make sure they stay her favorite daughter, son, grandchild, spouse, or friend.
With one tap, users can choose from a number of beautiful hand-crafted designs. To add a little more personality to email, users can select from our hand-picked selection of Mother’s Day GIFs or just search for “love”, “hearts”, “puppies”, “flowers” or anything else that speaks to their love for Mom and pick the perfect animated add-on for your card.
Mother’s Day is celebrated on the same day in over 90 countries around the world. To give moms across the globe little more love, Mother’s Day stationery is available for Yahoo Mail users on desktop and mobile (Android, iOS) in the US, Canada, Germany, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong.
