English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Yahoo Mail Bringing Out Special Themed Stationery This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the same day in over 90 countries around the world.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2018, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yahoo Mail Bringing Out Special Themed Stationery This Mother’s Day
Yahoo Mail will be reminding users before Mother’s Day to make sure they stay her favorite daughter, son, grandchild, spouse, or friend. (Image: Yahoo Mail)
Yahoo Mail is bringing out a special themed stationery for its users this Mother’s Day on Sunday, 13th May., to make them feel loved. Through Mother’s Day, Yahoo Mail users can now easily send emails on our Mother’s Day-themed stationery by clicking “compose”, then choosing the folded “stationery” card. Yahoo Mail will be reminding users before Mother’s Day to make sure they stay her favorite daughter, son, grandchild, spouse, or friend.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 Fast AF Sale on May 13 is Probably Your Best Bet of Buying The Smartphone First

With one tap, users can choose from a number of beautiful hand-crafted designs. To add a little more personality to email, users can select from our hand-picked selection of Mother’s Day GIFs or just search for “love”, “hearts”, “puppies”, “flowers” or anything else that speaks to their love for Mom and pick the perfect animated add-on for your card.

Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the same day in over 90 countries around the world. To give moms across the globe little more love, Mother’s Day stationery is available for Yahoo Mail users on desktop and mobile (Android, iOS) in the US, Canada, Germany, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Also Watch: Google IO - Updates to Artificial Intelligence | Feature


Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You