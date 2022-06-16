Yamaha TW-E3B And TW-E5B Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Yamaha has a slew of audio products in the market, and the company has now introduced its latest truly wireless earbuds in India. The new TW-E3B and the TW-E5B earbuds claim to offer a safer listening experience and Yamaha has put health at the forefront while designing and engineering these earbuds. Both these products cater to different audiences, and their features are based on their respective price tags.

Yamaha TW-E3B and TW-E5B Prices in India

Yamaha TW-E3B wireless earbuds price in India is Rs 8,490, while the Yamaha TW-E5B costs you Rs 14,200 in the country.

Yamaha TW-E3B and TW-E5B Specifications

The TW-E3B is the cheaper of the two truly wireless earbuds from Yamaha, so the features are mildly toned down for the price. These earbuds get touch controls so that you can tap and play/pause the music, or even lower the volume. Yamaha has offered support for high audio codec formats like Qualcomm aptX, AAC and SBC with both models.

The snug-fit design ensures the earbuds fit into different ear sizes with ease and give you a comfortable experience for long hours. Yamaha says with the bundled charging case you can get up to 24 hours of battery life.

While the TW-E5B earbuds come equipped with Qualcomm CVC technology to give you crystal-clear calls. Yamaha has added a gaming mode which reduces the latency between the sound and the video for better response. The company has made sure that you can tweak the settings of the earbuds with the Yamaha Headphone control app on your smartphone. It gets support for Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free voice control access for different functions.

The premium version of this TWS from Yamaha gives you a battery life of up to 30 hours with the bundled charging case that also has a battery indicator.

