Social media giant Twitter has released its annual report around the most popular tweets in 2021 in India. This year, Twitter became an important platform to help people during the COVID-19 second wave in the country. Twitter officially acknowledged that in India the platform became a “real-time helpline”. Along with this, there were viral conversations around cricket, farmer’s protest, Tokyo olympics, IPL, Diwali, Bitcoin among others. Twitter ranked the number of Retweets/Likes by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 and November 15, 2021 to prepare the list of most popular tweets.

Here’s a timeline of the most popular tweets of 2021in India.

Most Retweeted Tweet: Pat Cummins’ (@patcummins30) Tweet about his donation to COVID relief in India

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins (@patcummins30), who made a donation towards COVID relief in India, and took to Twitter to encourage others to do the same. This was the Retweeted Tweet in India in 2021.

Most Liked Tweet: Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) Tweet announcing the birth of his daughter

Earlier this year, cricketer Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) welcomed their first child. Kohli’s Tweet announcing the arrival of their daughter was ecstatically received by the couple’s fans, and all of India. It became the most Liked Tweet of 2021. Last year, Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) Tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the ‘Most Liked Tweet of 2020’.

The Most Popular Tweets in India in 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (@narendramodi) Tweet about him getting his first vaccine dose became the most Retweeted Tweet of the year.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (@narendramodi) Tweet congratulating #TeamIndia for their historic test win against Australia at the Gabba was also among the most liked tweets in India in India

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Ratan Tata’s (@RNTata2000) Tweet celebrating Tata Son’s Air India win

This October, the Tata Group welcomed back Air India into its fold - after nearly seventy years of the airlines being state-owned. Ratan Tata (@RNTata2000), Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, tweeted, “Welcome back, Air India”, with an iconic picture of the early Air India planes. Just like the news, the Tweet generated conversations on Twitter, becoming the most Retweeted Tweet in business.

Welcome back, Air India pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

Vijay’s (@actorvijay) Tweet unveiling the first look of #Beast

When Vijay (@actorvijay) Tweeted the first look of his much-awaited movie #Beast and fans left no stone unturned in showcasing their excitement. It became one of the most liked Tweets in 2021.

Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) appreciation Tweet for M.S Dhoni’s (@msdhoni) match-winning play during the IPL

MS Dhoni (@msdhoni) had #CricketTwitter buzzing with his final-over masterstroke against Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) that carried Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) into the season’s semi-finals. Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) tweet was the most Retweeted Tweet in sports this year.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Top 10 Most Popular Hashtags on Twitter in India in 2021

1. #Covid19: Right in the early months of 2021, India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19 - leaving people distraught. As citizens took to Twitter in search of information, they found help. People on the service volunteered to find resources, mobilise help and connect people with leads for #oxygen, hospital beds and medical supplies. While the second wave inspired an unprecedented movement of humanity on Twitter, the beginning of vaccination drives also brought a ray of hope, and people continued to stay connected on Twitter with #Covid19.

2. #FarmersProtest: Conversations around the #FarmersProtest continued from 2020 into 2021. Politicians, celebrities, citizens and protesting farmers took to Twitter alike to share and exchange opinions, making it one of the most Tweeted hashtags in India this year.

3. #TeamIndia: 2021 was a busy year for Indian sport - and so was it for the sports community on Twitter. From the men’s cricket team’s historic win at the Gabba to an unprecedented run at the Olympics and the Paralympics - sports fans on Twitter cheered on for #TeamIndia across games, matches and tournaments - turning Twitter into a virtual stadium that was always roaring their support for our athletes.

4. #Tokyo2020: With #TeamIndia finishing at a total tally of seven medals at the Olympics and 19 medals at the Paralympics, the #Tokyo2020 Games were all the talk on Twitter. People took to the service to support their favourite athletes at the Games and made sure to celebrate each of India’s wins across the season.

5. #IPL2021: One of the most awaited events of one of India’s favourite sports - the return of the #IPL2021 was special. After being called-off midway due to COVID-19 interruptions, #CricketTwitter waited with bated breath for the second leg in October - turning the IPL from a month-long event to a six-month-long one. Unsurprisingly, this made it one of the top conversations of the year in India.

6. #IndVEng: India’s rollercoaster-ride at the five-test series on English grounds this year had Indian sports fans at the edge of their seats and glued to Twitter. While the series did not culminate, Shardul Thakur (@imshard) and Rishabh Pant’s (@RishabhPant17) partnership at the Oval led to #TeamIndia winning two matches, giving Indian fans another reason to celebrate on Twitter.

7. #Diwali: Diwali isn’t just a widely celebrated festival, it is also one of the most talked-about events on Twitter. People took to the service to talk about their festive preparations, engaged with brands and indulged in festive shopping, and share their appreciation and love for friends and families, making #Diwali is one of the biggest conversations of the year.

8. #Master: Tamil cinema continued to dominate entertainment conversations on Twitter. Anticipation of the film #Master alone made it one of the most talked-about movies in 2020, and the trend continued with its release in 2021. The Vijay (@actorvijay) starrer received massive love from fans on Twitter once again this year, cementing its position on the list of the most Tweeted hashtags of 2021.

9. #Bitcoin: A conversation that gained momentum on Twitter this year was around cryptocurrency and digital assets. Twitter has become the home for crypto conversation and #Bitcoin made it to the list of most popular conversations of the year.

10. #PermissionToDance: This song by South Korean boy band BTS (@BTS_twt) experienced immediate love from loyal fans. K-pop is becoming an increasingly popular music genre on the service, and is ruling hearts and charts all over the world including India.

