Year Ender 2021: Top Phones Under Rs 30,000 from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung and More

Decent, all-rounder smartphones aren’t a luxury anymore, and there are several options under Rs 30,000. In 2021, we saw many notable launches in this range from Xiaomi, OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, and more. Most of these smartphones also support 5G connectivity, keeping customers ‘future-ready.’ Smartphone makers will likely continue to improve this segment as semiconductor developers continue to introduce high-end chipsets at different price points. If you’re wondering which smartphones stood out in the under Rs 30,000-mark, here’s the list.

Before we proceed, readers must note that there’s no particular order for this list. Some of these smartphones might be receiving a price cut given the year-end sale.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Starting with our most-recently reviewed phone in this segment, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a Snapdragon 778 SoC, a popular mid-range chipset that can easily perform multiple tasks and run heavy mobile games. We get a large 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen that delivers a good viewing experience and colours. Perhaps the most notable feature is the sleek form factor despite housing triple rear cameras and a large 5,000mAh battery. However, its build quality can be slightly underwhelming. Its price starts at Rs 29,999. (Review)

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Also priced at Rs 29,999, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the first phone in the company’s lineup to feature a MediaTek SoC. It carries the mighty MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset and a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 50-megapixel triple cameras at the back also offer good performance (only in bright environments) and the users can enjoy Warp Charge 65T fast charging option. It can charge the 4500mAh dual-cell battery unit in 30 minutes. (Review)

Poco F3 GT 5G: Mobile gaming is booming in India, and Poco F3 GT 5G is specifically designed for these users. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, it also comes with Maglev mechanical triggers to offer a gamepad-like experience. Other features include up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 5,065mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging in tow. Its price in India starts at Rs 28,999. (Review)

Moto Edge 20: Now on paper, the Moto Edge 20 gets all the eye-catching features such as a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with 144Hz refresh, 8GB RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, and a 108-megapixel camera. The company also promises to offer a clean Android experience with minimum bloatware. Despite all this, the battery performance is average, and the photography in low-light environments needs improvement. Overall, it is a great smartphone that costs just Rs 29,999 in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G: Another smartphone that costs Rs 29,999 is the Xiaomi Mi 11X which comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display. The phone offers a great display performance with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, we get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that also powers OnePlus 9R. Its triple rear cameras offer decent performance, and the 4,520mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. (Review)

Honourable mentions: Sadly, we couldn’t talk about other devices as the under Rs 30,000 segment is a highly competitive category in India. But that being said, customers must also check out phones such as Realme GT Master Edition, iQoo Z5, and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

