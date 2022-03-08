You Are Unlikely To See A Flagship Nokia Phone Anytime Soon, Here’s Why

Nokia seems to be making a quick exit from the premium smartphone market. According to a news report, HMD Global is shifting its focus towards budget phones for the time being. The company in fact proved its point by announcing a slew of budget Nokia C series phones at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona. So, it is possible that Nokia 9 Pureview might never see a successor in the market.

The new update was shared by Adam Ferguson, Head - Product Marketing, HMD Global, quoted in a report by Android Authority on Tuesday.

He said that making a “$800 phone doesn’t make sense for us at the moment.” And we’d rather agree with his point of view, especially with how the competition in this price bracket has evolved.

Nokia faces heavy competition from Chinese brands like OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi and Vivo among others. And while Samsung has the room to accommodate products in this range, HMD Global does not have the resources to compete in every segment of the market. Adam was quoted in the report saying, “HMD doesn’t want to get involved in the massive spec war.” This statement is in relation to the products offered by Realme and OnePlus with a focus on performance and value.

HMD Global started its journey in the market with the promise of up-to-date software and quick software upgrades. It managed to live up to the promise for a few years, but as the models in its lineup increased, the upgrades became less frequent and definitely not the first in the market.

The pandemic didn’t help its matter either. The company faced multiple production delays, product launches were postponed and the SKUs for HMD Global stopped making sense, especially in the higher price spectrum.

What Future Holds For Nokia?

At the MWC 2022 in Barcelona, HMD Global has extensively talked about focusing on making 5G phones affordable. Along with that, it will continue to ship feature phones, where it has strong relevance in terms of the brand as well as the products.

The news comes as a big jolt to the fans but you can hardly blame the company for changing its strategy.

But we are hoping HMD Global gives it another try in the near future, just to keep the brand Nokia alive in the premium segment.

