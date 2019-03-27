You Can be Iron Man in This Upcoming Virtual Reality Game: Watch Video

Sony had a bunch of announcements at its State of Play event, especially for its PlayStation VR platform. The most surprising announcement was a new Iron Man VR game since Sony never announces anything related to Marvel, unless it is Spiderman.Nonetheless, the new game looks pretty good. Using the PlayStation VR headset,you get to suit up as the Avenger and make use of the repulsor jets and blasts using two PlayStation Move motion controllers. The short trailer shows Tony Stark flying in a jet for his meetings while talking to his virtual personal assistant, Friday. The assistant gets glitched and soon after Tony’s jet is attacked, forcing him to suit up and avert the attack.The short video also teases Ghost, one of the many enemies that we could expect in the game. If you remember, Ghost made an appearance on Marvel’s Ant Man and the Wasp. You will also get to upgrade tech in Tony Stark’s garage to customize Iron Man’s suit and abilities.By the looks of it, Iron Man VR is not going to be a AAA title as the gameplay felt a little basic, but we could be wrong as the final game could be completely different. It is high time that we see an impressive Marvel game especially after the success of the recent Spiderman game. From what we have heard, Square Enix is working on a high-end AAA Avengers game.