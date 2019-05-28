You Can Buy a Google Pixel 3 for Rs 52,499 Onwards, After a Massive Rs 28,000 Price Cut on Flipkart

The flagship Android smartphones battles are raging on. And in an attempt to undercut the variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up, the Huawei P30 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL a massive price cut. And it is a rather massive price cut of as much as Rs 28,000 and this means a new Google Pixel 3 is now priced at Rs 52,499 for the 64GB variant and Rs 58,999 for the 128GB variant. The larger Google Pixel 3 XL is now priced at Rs 54,999 (64GB) and Rs 65,999 (128GB). These prices are now available on Flipkart. It is not yet clear if this is a permanent price cut, though it will be hard to argue otherwise.The Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up, the Huawei P30 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro are all battling the Google Pixel 3 XL in an attempt to surpass what can definitely be classified as one of the best smartphones cameras, by far. The Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL have a single 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back, and have not only held their own against the newer rivals, but also leads them in many photography scenarios. When Google had launched the Google Pixel 3 XL along with Google Pixel 3 in India last October, the base variants of the smartphones with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space were available for Rs 71,000 and Rs 83,000 respectively. However, the device has received a massive price cut of Rs 28,000 in India. One can now purchase the base variant of Pixel 3 at Rs 52,499 on Flipkart in India. Amazon India has priced the same at Rs 58,999.The Google Pixel 3 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD+ OLED display, the Pixel 3 XL comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ OLED display. Both the smartphones run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and offer 4GB RAM with up to 128GB internal storage. They run on Android 9.0 Pie. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL sport a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the rear side. On the front are two 8-megapixel camera modules, including one standard lens and one wide-angle lens.At the moment, the prices of the newer Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL remain the same. The Pixel 3a is priced at Rs 39,999 while the Pixel 3a XL will cost you Rs 44,999 on Flipkart.