You Can Buy The New Samsung Super 6 Series UHD TVs Now, But Exclusively From Online Stores

Samsung has announced a new Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV range that will be exclusively available on online stores. It is called the Samsung Super 6 Series and is priced at Rs 41,990 for the 43-inch TV (43NU6100), Rs 51,990 for the 50-inch screen size (50NU6100) and Rs 61,990 for the 55-inch screen option (55NU6100). These TVs have now gone on sale on Samsung’s online store. Online retailer Flipkart will also offer these TVs in all three screen sizes, while Amazon will only sell the 50-inch screen size.However, if you are to buy any of these TVs till 14 March, there is an extra Rs 2,000 discount on the price tag, which effectively makes it Rs 39,990 for the 43-inch option, Rs 49,990 for the 50-inch and Rs 59,990 for the 55-inch TV.“The new range of UHD TV line-up meets the growing expectations of our consumers by providing a 4K UHD TV with host of smart features such as Live Cast, Tune Station, Smart Convergence and Lag Free Gaming. These beautifully designed TVs are also equipped to meet the changing content consumption needs, in sync with their lifestyle demands,” says Mr. Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Online Business, Samsung India.These TVs have LED panels, with a native 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. The Smart TV platform includes streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Video, You Tube, Google Play Movies, Jio Cinema, Sony Liv and Eros Now. The Samsung Super 6 Series TVs support HDR10, have 2 HDMI inputs and the Pur Colour feature. Samsung had added a few extra features to add value to the new TV line-up too. There is the Unbox Tune Station feature, which turns the TV into a huge music system (well, the display would suggest so) for more immersive access to playlists. There is also the Unbox Lag-Free Gaming option, which smoothens up the visuals for stutter free gaming performance.The competition in the Ultra High Definition (HD) television space is heating up considerably, with the likes of Xiaomi making their presence felt with rather disruptive pricing. It is interesting to see Samsung respond with an online-exclusive TV line-up, which surely is quite attractively priced.