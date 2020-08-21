You Can Carry This Mini 128GB PC in Your Pocket and it Doesn’t Cost a Bomb

If you are someone who loves portability, then this one's for you. XCY, a leading mini PC brand from China has launched a tiny PC Stick called the M1K. Now we’ve seen a bunch of such products in the past, but this one is interesting. The device is slightly bigger than most streaming devices like the Amazon Fire Stick but packs an entire PC inside. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core processor, this tiny device is capable of running full-fledged 64-bit Windows 10, two full-sized USB A ports, and a cooling fan on the inside to keep the internals cool. The mini PC can connect to any display with an HDMI port and comes with a proprietary charger. According to the company the built-in Intel HD Graphics 600 is capable of outputting 4K resolution at 60Hz.

The M1K also comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 memory clocked at 2133MHz along with 128GB of built-in eMMC storage which can further be expanded using a TransFlash or Micro SD card of up to 128GB. There is also Bluetooth 4.2 to connect various devices as well as an Intel 7265 AC Wi-Fi chipset offering support for 2.4Ghz as well as 5Ghz Wi-Fi.

All of this is priced for just $159 which is roughly about Rs 12,000 or as much as a decent smartphone. This makes it a perfect device if you have multiple screens in your home and want to move around with just a wireless mouse and keyboard, trust me, the charm of Windows 10 on a 55-inch TV is pure fun. But, here’s the catch. This PC is currently only selling in China so getting your hands on one can be difficult. However, it is available from certain Chinese ecommerce platforms that can ship it globally. Having said that, it could take weeks or even months before it even reaches you, especially due to the Coronavirus pandemic as well as the whole anti-China sentiment.