You Can Download The $30 Microsoft PDF Manager For Free on Microsoft Store Till July 3

Microsoft’s PDF manager is a powerful and easy-to-use app for merging and editing PDF files. Users can merge, reorder, and split pages across multiple documents. They can also extract, rotate, and delete pages using Microsoft’s PDF tool with ease. It also allows users to combine PDFs in just a few clicks. The PDF Manager from Microsoft, however, comes at a cost, and that it $30 (roughly Rs 2,200). Now, the Microsoft PDF Manager is free of cost for users till July 3, the company has said, saving users of the $30. Users can download the Microsoft PDF Manager from the Microsoft Store for free till July 3. The App Store says that users only have three days left to avail the offer.

The PDF Manager provides users with features like the ability to merge PDFs, split PDF files, edit and combine multiple PDF documents simultaneously, reorder, delete, or rotate PDF pages, add or remove passwords from PDFs, duplicate, share, ad print edited PDFs, a full-screen PDF reader, and more such convenience features. The Microsoft PDF Manager is a direct competitor to other such softwares like Adobe Acrobat Reader.

Microsoft recently introduced its latest version of Windows, Windows 11. The latest version of Windows comes with a redesigned UI, a new app store, the ability to run Android apps, a new Start menu and taskbar, and many more new features and improvements. Windows 11 will be rolled out to users at scale later this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here