You Can Finally Pre-Order The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro in India: Here Are The Details

The OnePlus 8 series was launched earlier this month and while we are still waiting for the company to announce the date of availability, Amazon India has begun taking pre-orders. According to the e-commerce website, you can now pre-order the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro by purchasing an Amazon Pay eGift Card.

All you need to do is buy a Rs 1000 gift card before May 10. A coupon will be sent to your registered email address and you can use it to buy the phone from May 11 to June 30. Customers will also get Rs 1000 back in their Amazon Pay account within 30 days of purchase of the phone.

ONEPLUS 8

The new OnePlus 8 comes with the new and more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. OnePlus is offering a high-end 12GB RAM this time apart from the 8GB RAM version. Notably, this will be the LPDDR4X memory unlike the LPDDR5 RAM being offered on the Pro variant, which doesn’t necessarily make it slow by any means. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 dual-lane.

The display seems to be similar to the OnePlus 7T, but is now curved at the edges. It is a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a FullHD+ resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It also supports HDR10+ and is said to be ‘meticulously tuned’ color accuracy rating of JNCD around 0.4. (JNCD means “Just Noticeable Color Difference" which is an indicator for measuring color accuracy used by companies including DisplayMate). Considering the 7T offered peak display brightness of 1000nits, so we are expecting similar performance from this display.

Probably the most important upgrade is the battery. While the OnePlus 7T had a 3,800mAh battery, the OnePlus 8 offers a 4,300mAh battery. According to the company, the large battery provides 13% more battery capacity compared to the 7T. Of course, there is Warp Charge 30T which is claimed to charge from 1% to 50% in 22 minutes. There is sadly no wireless charging like the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The camera department hasn’t seen a big update. There is a triple camera setup at the back highlighted by the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as last year. Rest of the cameras are however different, including a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. This means that there is no telephoto camera on the new OnePlus 8. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus.

Other important features including an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, USB-C 3.1, NFC and so on. The handset will be offered in three colours- Onyx Black, Interstellar, Glow, and Glacial Green.

As for pricing, the 6GB RAM and 128GB base variant is priced at Rs 41,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version comes at Rs 49,999.

ONEPLUS 8 PRO

This one also comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. There is also up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a quad camera setup taking care of the photography duties, as well as a large 4510mAh battery. You will be able to buy the OnePlus 8 Pro in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue colourways.

This is the first OnePlus phone which offers wireless charging. And it isn’t just for the sake of ticking off the spec sheet—OnePlus calls this the Warp Charge 30 Wireless, which charges a fully discharged OnePlus 8 Pro’s battery to 50% charge in 30 minutes. And of course, if you are using the 30-watt wall charger, the 0-50% charge happens in 23 minutes. For a massive 4,510mAh battery, that is actually a great stat to show off. It also has the Reverse Wireless Charging feature, which lets you also charge other wireless charging capable products (such as phones and earbuds) by simply placing them flat on the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Apart from the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, OnePlus is also using the LPDDR5 RAM modules, which are 30% faster than before and also consume up to 20% lesser power—all this means even faster performance with lesser battery usage.

The 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display has the 3168 x 1440-pixel resolution and the 19.8:9 aspect ratio. This also gets the 120Hz refresh rate, which means the display refreshes 120 times per second. There is also a punch hole on the top left corner, which means the pop-up selfie camera is no more.

OnePlus has also tweaked the animations in the Oxygen OS to take better advantage of these fine new capabilities. In fact, the OnePlus 8 Pro also gets the MEMC chip, often found in large screen TVs, which alter the frame rates in videos to upgrade, let’s say a 30fps video to a 120fps video, so that it looks better on this more fluid display. This display is HDR10+ compatible.

OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 8 Pro’s 10-bit colour display produces more than a billion unique colours, which they say is 60X more than standard smartphone displays. This is also expected to be a very bright display, touching as much as 1,300nits of brightness outdoors.

A lot of work has definitely gone into potentially improving photography performance. There is a 48-megapixel main camera, there is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 5-megapixel colour filter camera. There is 3x hybrid zoom and the main Sony IMX689 sensor, as well as the telephoto camera, have optical image stabilization as well. What is new is the colour filter camera, which should allow you to add more lighting effects and colour filters to your photos—though how that works, we will only really know when we get to use the OnePlus 8 Pro. The Single Frame 3-HDR technology will surely be very relevant for high contrast photos that have a backlighting scenario.

This also supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard which offers maximum speeds of 9.8Gbps, and that is up to 2.7 times faster than the current Wi-Fi 5 standard. As for pricing, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 59,999.

