You Can Now Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments on Paytm; App Facilitates Search, CoWIN Registration Also

The government of India late last month changed the guidelines towards the usage of CoWIN APIs for third party developers to allow registration and booking of slots via their app. Soon after the government’s new guidelines, India’s leading digital payments platform Paytm announced the launch of vaccination slot booking on the app. The vaccination slot booking feature on Paytm will add to the app’s vaccine finder service that helps users find slots for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Paytm users can now search, discover, and also book their vaccination slots for both Covaxin and Covishield at the nearest center through the Paytm app.

Paytm said that the new service would help Indians seamlessly book vaccination slots and gain immunity, helping in fighting the ongoing pandemic. In May, as vaccination opened for all adults in India, Paytm had launched Vaccine Finder on the app, with advanced filtering options that helped the user generate leads for vaccine booking, including information such as the type of vaccine available and the fee charged for it. The company said that over the last several weeks Paytm users have checked for the availability of vaccination slots via Paytm.

With the slot booking option now available on the app, users across the country can successfully complete their vaccination process. Paytm spokesperson said, “It is our endeavor to help India come out of this pandemic a lot stronger. Our vaccine finder will help citizens seamlessly book slots at the nearest center and get vaccinated."

The service is one of the many measures that Paytm has undertaken as part of its Covid-19 relief measures. The company had earlier donated Oxygen concentrators and is also setting up Oxygen Plants in government hospitals across the country.

