You Can Now Buy JioPhone Next Smartphone Without Registration: Here’s How

JioPhone Next, the latest smartphone from Reliance Jio is now available for sale on Reliance Digital, without any registrations. The smartphone was launched earlier this month and was available for purchase via JioMart and buyers had to register in order to buy the product. The JioPhone Next comes as Jio’s first smartphone and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 chipset and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The JioPhone Next has been developed in partnership with Google and runs on Android-powered Pragati OS.

Before this, those who wanted to buy the JioPhone Next were supposed to register themselves for the smartphone via JioMart or the Jio website. Buyers also had the option of registering to purchase the smartphone by sending a WhatsApp message on the number 70182-70182. Once confirmed, users were asked to pick up their JioPhone Next from their neares JioMart Digital store. Now, however, users don’t need to register in order to buy the Reliance Jio smartphone. Now, you can log on to Reliance Digital in order to purchase the JioPhone Next straight away.

The JioPhone Next is priced at Rs 6,499 on Reliance Digital. Buyers can also avail EMI options that start at as low as Rs 305.93 per month including data benefit. Reliance Digital is also offering a 10 percent discount on Yes Bank credit cards and 7.5 percent on American Express credit cards. ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card users can avail a 5 percent discount on the JioPhone Next.

Outside of Reliance Digital, JioPhone Next buyers can purchase the smartphone at a starting price of Rs 1,999, with the rest of the amount to be paid in Easy EMIs over the next 18 or 24 months. Users can opt for plans that cost up to Rs 600 per month for purchasing the JioPhone Next, that will also give them data and calling benefits throughout the period. You can check out all the buying options here.

The JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, that is expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone has a 3,500mAh battery and features a 13-megapixel rear camera. The JioPhone Next has been developed in partnership with Google and runs on Android-based Pragati OS that was designed specifically for the JioPhone Next.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.