You Can Now Get a Rs 4,000 E-Voucher If You Pre-Booked a Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone

The offer will be applicable for pre-booked Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy 20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones till June 15.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
Samsung India on Tuesday rolled out a limited period e-voucher scheme for customers in India who pre-booked the company's Galaxy S20 flagship devices. Under the offer, customers will get e-voucher worth Rs 4,000 and it will be applicable for pre-booked Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy 20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones till June 15.

The pre-booked customers who purchase and their activate their devices between May 4 and May 20 are eligible for the new offer. Users will also be able to avail these vouchers to purchase other Galaxy devices on Samsung's official website.

In order to woo customers during the coronavirus pandemic that has made the phone industry nosedive unlike ever before, Samsung has also rolled out a slew of offers for customers in India. For instance, customers who pre-booked Galaxy S20 and S20+ smartphones can avail an additional cashback offer up to Rs 6,000 if they purchase it via HDFC debit or credit cards. Additionally, they can also get Galaxy Buds+ wireless headphones at Rs. 3,999. Meanwhile, for Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra customers, Samsung is also offering Galaxy Buds+ at discounted price of Rs 1,999 (original price Rs 11,990).

Samsung has also joined hands with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone to offer double data benefits to Galaxy S20 subscribers. Besides, customers will also be eligible for a four-month subscription of Youtube Premium.

