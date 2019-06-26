You Can Now Get Your ‘Made to Order’ Lenovo ThinkPad Laptop; Over 1,00,000 Configuration Options in Tow

Lenovo has announced that it is now rolling out the ‘Made to Order’ service for laptops in India. At present, this option is available only for the ThinkPad laptop line-up, though the company confirms that it will be extended to its other laptop lines, including the IdeaPad and Yoga lines, later this year. Users will now be able to customize the configuration of a ThinkPad laptop they are ordering from the Lenovo India online store.

“At Lenovo, we understand that in today’s world, every individual uses a laptop differently because of which there has been a growing demand for personalized laptops,” says Rahul Agarwal, CEO & MD, Lenovo India. The customization options that buyers will get include the CPU, storage, graphics and more. You can choose between Intel and AMD CPUs, including the Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7. If you need more storage space or faster storage, you can choose from the hard drive and solid-state drive options. There are also dedicated graphics options from Nvidia and AMD to choose from. Upgraded battery packs, ethernet dongles, expansion docks and more accessories are also on the options list.

At the moment, you can do the ‘Made to Order’ magic on the 6th generation of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the ThinkPad E480, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme and the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, to name a few. Lenovo says that it will take just over two weeks from the time of order confirmation, to get the customized laptop delivered to customers.