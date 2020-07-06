You Can Now Listen to Your Audible Library Using Amazon Alexa

Audible, an Amazon.com subsidiary and a provider of premium digital spoken audio content on Monday announced that many of the titles from Audible Suno as well as Audible.in will now be available on Amazon Echo and other Alexa built-in devices with simple voice commands. Alexa users in India will now have access to hundreds of hours of audio entertainment in Hindi and English, completely free, with no payment details, advertisements, or sign-up process, the company said in a statement.

"With this launch, we not only plan to elevate the experience for our Audible customers, but also intend to introduce our most-loved stories to Alexa users through a handpicked selection of popular audio content," said Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, Audible India. Launched in last December in India, Audible Suno is a free audio streaming service that gives users unlimited access to hundreds of hours of audio entertainment.

Users can say "Alexa, open Audible Suno" or "Alexa, Audible Suno shuru karo", to open the Audible Suno library, consisting of titles like Thriller Factory, Yoddha, Be Stupid with Vir Das, Azaad Awaaz, and many more. Once the skill is opened, listeners can choose from top genres like Romance, Comedy, Thriller or Horror to browse the catalogue and select the story they want to listen. One can also directly listen to stories by top narrators, such as Devdutt Pattanaik, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tabu, Anurag Kashyap, Neena Gupta, and several others, by saying, for instance, "Alexa, ask Audible Suno to play a story by Anurag Kashyap", to listen to Thriller Factory.

