You Can Now Make Money By Renting Out Your Car On Zoomcar

Domestic car sharing marketplace Zoomcar on Thursday announced its vehicle host programme allowing individual vehicle owners to share their personal car on its platform. With over 5,000 cars already on the platform across 8 cities, the company expects to grow the platform to over 50,000 cars and 100 cities within the next 12 months.

“At Zoomcar, our mission is to democratise car access across the world’s high growth urban centres. India will remain our largest market for the indefinite future and our new host programme is just another example of our commitment to creating localised solutions to address pressing challenges linked to urban mobility in India," Greg Moran, CEO and Co Founder Zoomcar said in a statement. The programme ensures a simple process, starting from a free vehicle sign up, to obtaining a complimentary car health checkup at the time of onboarding.

The programme provides the vehicle owner with total flexibility to share whenever it’s most convenient. To further simplify the car sharing process, Zoomcar directly credits earnings on a near real-time basis to the vehicle owner’s bank account. At present, Zoomcar offers individual vehicle owners a joining bonus of Rs 10,000 along with additional incentives tied to high quality host ratings on the platform. A Zoomcar also offers enhanced incentives for the host’s initial time on the marketplace.

Zoomcar, the dominant car sharing platform in India, recently expanded across Southeast Asia and the MENA region to create a global car sharing platform. This broader geographic expansion is in line with Zoomcar’s ultimate mission to democratise car access across the world’s largest, most populated, and fastest growing emerging markets.

