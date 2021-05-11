You Can Now Play Games With PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller On Your iPhone, iPad & Other Apple Devices

Sony’s PlayStation 4 controllers can be used with Android phones and Apple iPhones. Now, the Japanese manufacturer has announced that the PlayStation 5‘s DualSense controller can be used with the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Apple TV to play PS5 or PS4 games remotely via the PS Remote Play app. The PlayStation Remote App allows users to play PS5 or PS4 games remotely on Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android. However, this functionality was till now limited to the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller. Now, players can use their DualSense controller also to play games remotely on Apple devices if they are on the latest version of iOS. Sony made the announcement via a post on its PlayStation support page. The DualSense controller can be connected to an Apple product via Bluetooth.

The DualSense controller, according to the Sony announcement, is capable of connecting to iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch models running on iOS 14.5 or later, while Mac computers running on macOS Big Sur 11.3 or later will be able to support the DualSense controller. This will allow PlayStation users to play their console games using the DualSense controller on their mobile devices via the PS Remote Play app. The DualSense controller can also be used to play other games that support MFi compatible games. The controller can only be connected to one device at a time and will need to be paired with each device every time a user wishes to use the DualSense controller.

Remote Play is now available using the DualSense wireless controller to play compatible games on a range of Apple devices. Full details: https://t.co/4fpa77oFqx pic.twitter.com/Z2BlehDLjO— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 10, 2021

In order to connect a DualSense controller with their Apple products, users need to follow the given steps:

Turn on pairing mode on the controller (press and hold the Create button and then press and hold the PS button till the light bar blinks)

Turn on Bluetooth on Apple device and the DualSense controller will show up in the list of Bluetooth devices nearby.

Select the controller and the light bar on DualSense will blink. The player indicator will light up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here