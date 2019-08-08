You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ With Cashback Offers

Samsung has announced that the pre-booking for the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ is now open in India. The pre-booking starts today and goes through till August 22. The company says they will start delivering the pre-orders to customers from August 23, which is the same time as the global availability of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones. The Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs 69,999 while the Galaxy Note 10+ prices start at Rs 79,999. There are a whole bunch of pre-booking offers lined up at select retail outlets as well as the Samsung online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Tata CLiQ.

Samsung says that if you pre-book your new Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ phone by paying with your HDFC credit or debit card on the Samsung website or at the retail outlets, you will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 6,000. If you pay with an ICICI Bank credit or debit card on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm & Tata CLiQ , you will also get a cashback of Rs 6,000.

That is not all, because anyone pre-booking a Galaxy Note10 and Note 10+ would also have the option to buy a Galaxy Watch Active for Rs 9,999—this smartwatch is otherwise priced at Rs 19,990.

Now it is time to decipher the variants of the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ and what they each cost.

The Galaxy Note 10 is available in the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration at this time. There are three colour options available—Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red. All these colour options are priced at Rs 69,999.

The Galaxy Note 10+ range is a bit more extensive. There is the Aura White option which has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is priced at Rs 79,999. Then there is the Aura Black colour which also has the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration priced at Rs 79,999. The same colour option also offers the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 89,999. The third colour option, Aura Red also has the two options—12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 79,999 and 12GB + 512GB priced at Rs 89,999.

The headline specs of the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ include two display sizes (6.3-inch and 6.8-inch) which is AMOLED and what Samsung calls the Infinity-O display. The phones are just 7.9mm thick. In India, these phones will be powered by the 7 nanometer Exynos 9825 chips. There would be a triple camera setup at the back (12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel) and Super Fast Charging for the 3,050mAh battery.

