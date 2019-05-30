You Can Now Purchase FASTags From Amazon, And Link it With Your Bank Account

FASTags are now available on e-commerce platform Amazon to further promote digital payment of toll for seamless traffic, the government said. FASTag is a reloadable tag which enables automatic deduction of charges at toll plazas. The online NHAI FASTag shall be available for cars, jeeps and vans for now."FASTags are now available on e-commerce platform Amazon...The online NHAI FASTag has been conceived in a DIY (Do-It-Yourself) concept wherein a customer can self-activate it by entering customer and vehicle details in My FASTag mobile app. Thereafter, the customer will have to link the tag to an existing bank account of his/her choice," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.Currently, the account linking facility is available for seven member banks -- SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Paytm Payments Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank.FASTags were launched by the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), promoted by NHAI, in January 2019. "NHAI FASTag is a 'bank-neutral' FASTag i.e. no bank is pre-assigned to the FASTag at the time of purchase by customer from a Point-of-Sale or Online and offers the flexibility to customer to link the FASTag with their existing bank account by using My FASTag Mobile app, currently available on Google Play Store," the statement added.It said IHMCL is focused on enhancing the user experience of FASTag customers and is constantly working on new strategies to ensure efficient tolling experience. "FASTag is also available at selected petrol pumps in Delhi NCR and identified Common Service Centers (CSCs) and we are also in process of expanding the outreach to other Metros cities. This online sale initiative is an important achievement for IHMCL and will ensure easy availability of FASTag at the doorsteps of the customers," the ministry added. FASTags are also being issued by 22 certified banks at places like National Highways toll plazas and selected bank branches. However, these FASTags do not offer customers the option for linking with a bank account of his/her choice."The online availability of NHAI FASTag by IHMCL will eventually help enhanced adoption of FASTag programme by increasing user convenience and offering seamless digital payments of toll and thereby saving time, money and fuel," the statement said. Further, the digital payments of toll shall enhance transparency and promote cashless transactions, converting India into less-cash society supporting the Digital India Programme, it added.