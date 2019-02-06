English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
You Can Now Remove Sent Messages on Facebook Messenger
According to a report, the ability to delete messages from Facebook Messenger works the same way as WhatsApp.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about Messenger at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. (Image: Reuters)
Facebook Messenger is finally getting a feature where users have the ability to delete messages that they have sent. Facebook has officially announced that the new feature is now rolling out to users who are using the latest version of the app on iOS and Android.
According to a report, the feature works the same way as WhatsApp. You get an option to delete a message either just for you or for everyone. You need to be quick though as this has to be done within 10 minutes of the message being sent. This is again similar to WhatsApp.
Apparently, the team behind Facebook Messenger team has been against this feature for a while. However, last year a report said that the service had removed messages from Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Messenger conversations. This became a controversy as people proclaimed Facebook was abusing its power and is using it to remove damaging evidence.
Having the ability to edit, delete, or unsend a message or email is something that raises eyebrows. While there are those some who want more apps and services to add this feature, and then there are those who believe you shouldn’t be able to take it back once you press the send button. What is your take on the issue? Do you think the ability to revert back a message makes sense?
