You Can Now Shop On The Apple India Online Store: Five Things You Must Check Out

India gets the first Apple store, and it is the Apple India online store which is now open. On sale are the complete line-up of Apple’s devices, accessories and services, the complete range of Apple’s products and services are available in the online shop, and that includes the iPhone line-up, the Mac computing device line-up, the iPad series, Apple Watch, Apple AirPods family, HomePod smart speaker and more. And it is not just the products and the ability to buy your next gadget directly from Apple, but also localizations and customizations that Apple will be implementing for the India online store that add a nice flavor to the experience. At this time, you can buy the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone SE and the Apple iPhone XR. You can also take your pick from the Apple iPad line-up that includes the Apple iPad Pro 12.9, Apple iPad Pro 11, the new Apple iPad and the Apple iPad Mini, while the new Apple iPad Air is set to go on sale sometime in October. The complete Mac line-up and all other devices are also on sale.

On the menu are category specific offers, including trade-in and exchange offers for the iPhones, localizations, the Education Store, Configure to Order your Mac computing devices, extended range of payments and EMI options, shopping assistance in English and Hindi and Apple Care+ services. Ahead of the festive season, Apple will also offer gifting options as well as the ability to engrave text or emojis on Apple AirPods, Apple iPad and the Apple Pencil. Initially, engraving will be available in English as well as 7 Indian languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu for the Apple AirPods, and English for the Apple iPad and Apple Pencil.

What is Apple iPhone Trade In?

Apple’s complete line-up of iPhones, which include the latest generation Apple iPhone SE, Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Apple iPhone XR will be on sale. Apple will offer a trade-in option which will allow you to exchange your existing iPhone or any other smartphone and get an instant discount quote on the purchase of your new iPhone—the amount will be adjusted in the final bill that you need to pay. Apple says that any smartphone will be eligible for this. To assess the condition of your phone and offer a trade-in value, the user will be asked some questions about their existing phone.

What All Payment Options Do I Have?

Apple says that there will be a wide range of payment and financing options which will be available to customers. EMI options for credit and debit cards, card on delivery and RuPay cards will be accepted as payment methods. At this time, Apple is not offering cash on delivery (COD) as a payment option because of the contactless delivery requirements due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. RuPay is a domestic card payment service launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and plays a critical part in the government’s push for digital transactions in the country.

All orders placed on the Apple India online store will be shipped with contactless delivery as the standard option—and delivers will be available across India. Orders will not require a signature to confirm receipt of delivery. Apple is partnering with Blue Dart for product shipment and expects all deliveries for orders to be completed between 24 hours and 72 hours from the time of payment.

Mac Configure to Order: What Does It Mean?

The ability to upgrade certain specifications of a MacBook or a Mac or an iMac was available in many countries till now, and earlier this year, Apple had rolled this out for users in India as well via select offline retailers. You could select the Mac computing device you wanted, pick upgrades including the processor, RAM or storage for instance, and it’ll be configured according what you’ve specified and shipped to you. Anyone purchasing an iMac 25-inch, iMac 27-inch, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13 or the MacBook Pro 16 will also be able to take advantage of the Configure to Order option on the Apple India online store, which will allow you to pick and add upgrades for specifications such as processor, RAM, storage and graphics. The price for each upgrade may be different based on which Mac you want to configure.

I Don’t Know Which iPhone Or iPad To Buy. Can Someone Help?

The Apple India online store will have something known as Shopping Assistance. You will be able to connect with Apple Specialists and get help, in English and Hindi languages. These specialists will be able to help with support and pre-purchase guidance including delivery options, payment methods, configurations and more. Once you make the purchase and your order is delivered to you, Apple will be sharing invites for a post-delivery Personal Session with an Apple Specialist who can help with setting up the product as well as provide tips which can also be tailored specific to your requirements.

What Is Apple Care+ And Do I Need One?

Apple Care+ is the extended warranty pack for your new Apple product, and this adds to the warranty that the new iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac or any other device ships with by default. AppleCare+ extends your warranty with up to 2 years of technical support and accidental damage cover—though there will be conditions for the latter including limited accidental damage coverage and does not include theft or loss of the device.