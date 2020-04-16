You Can Now Shop Online for Mobiles, TVs & Non Essential Goods From 20th April

Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that one can order for nonessential goods too on e-commerce websites from April 20th. Unlike the previous guidelines during lockdown 1 which restricted e-commerce websites to only selling essential goods, this time MHA has clarified that sale of non-essential items will also be allowed. "all goods which have not been categorised as essential will fall into the bracket of nonessentials. Consumer goods sale can happen by e-commerce websites, "an MHA official told CNN News18.

During the first lockdown complaint swere received especially with regards to ban on sale of phones, laptops, spare parts for repair of these. With work from home increasing dependency on laptops, desktops, phones, internet modems, etc the need was felt to allow the sale of the consumer goods. As per reports Amazon, Flipkart are preparing for sale of goods like TV, Fridge, AC, Cooler through their portal. Government guidelines issued on Wednesday allows movement of all kinds of cargo. Measures like allow truck repair shops, high way dhabas have been taken to allow truck drivers to move with the cargo without any difficulty. Warehouses have also been allowed to function if workers follow social distancing measures. Manufacturing units in rural areas, special economic zones and export zones have also been allowed to function with proper protection for workers who work in these units.

As per officials all these steps together will help restore the production and supply chain of consumer goods.