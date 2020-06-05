You Can Now Transfer Your Facebook Photos and Videos to Google Photos: Here's How

Facebook has announced that its photo transfer tool is now available to all users around the world, which means it will allow anyone to transfer their photos and videos from the platform to Google Photos. To recall, the testing of the photo transfer tool first began in Ireland last December before expanding to countries in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region in February.

In March, Facebook had extended the tool to European Union countries (including the United Kingdom), Asian and African regions in March, and subsequently, the US and Canada in April. The social media giant has now announced that all users, globally, can save their Facebook media to Google photos.

Facebook's Director of Privacy and Public Policy Steve Satterfield had said in a Newsroom Post in December last year, "At Facebook, we believe that if you share data with one service, you should be able to move it to another. That’s the principle of data portability, which gives people control and choice while also encouraging innovation. Today, we’re releasing a tool that will enable Facebook users to transfer their Facebook photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos."

Last September, the tech giant also published a white paper that outlined the various considerations in building improved portability tools, including user privacy considerations, setting the table for a new approach to such process moving forward.

While launching the tool for the first time in Ireland, Facebook had mentioned that the new feature would be accessible from the Facebook settings within the Facebook information, the same place where users can download their information from. Moreover, to ensure there are no such issues related to privacy and security, Facebook said that all data transferred will be encrypted and users will be asked to enter their password before a transfer is initiated.