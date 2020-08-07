You Can Now Use Netflix In Hindi And This Is How You Can Quickly Make The Change

Good news for Netflix users. You can now use the popular video streaming platform in Hindi. Till now, the interface of the Netflix app, which meant the on-screen options, content titles and descriptions, for instance, were all in English. Now, you can switch this to Hindi. The Hindi interface is now available for the Netflix app for smartphones, on the Netflix web version as well as on TV including the Android TV app, Fire TV app and the Apple TV app. This update should really help with the localization element and make it more comfortable for a lot of users to navigate the interface and use the Netflix service in a language they are more comfortable with. To make the switch from English to Hindi, you need to follow some simple steps to make the change in the app that you use.

To switch the interface language from English to Hindi, log in to the Netflix app or on Netflix.com via the web browser on your PC. Select the user profile, if you have multiple profiles for family members and choose manage. Here, select the Language dropdown and select Hindi. That’s it. The Netflix interface for this user profile will now be in Hindi. Each Netflix account can have as many as 5 different user profiles, in which case you will need to follow these steps for each depending on the profiles you have created in your account.

In India, Netflix offers four subscription plans. These are priced at Rs 199 (Mobile: SD for mobile only), Rs 499 (Basic: SD streaming), Rs 649 (Standard: HD streaming) and Rs 799 (Premium: 4K streaming). Netflix competes with Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 129 per month or if you want to pay annually, is priced at Rs 999 for the entire year. The Prime subscription also bundles, apart from Prime Video, some shopping benefits for purchases made on Amazon.in and also Prime Music streaming and Prime Gaming, to name a few. Disney+ Hotstar has two subscription offers in India right now. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan is priced at Rs 399 while the Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan costs Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year.