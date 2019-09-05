You Can Now Watch Content From SonyLiv While Flying IndiGo Airlines
As it is a weekly subscription, once availed, the flyer can watch it on his or her device even when he or she is not in flight.
Image for representation.
IndiGo on Thursday announced that it has entered into a partnership with video-on-demand platform SonyLIV to provide mobile entertainment services on its domestic flights. To avail this "exclusive offer", IndiGo will provide a link to its flyers at the boarding counter through which they can avail the weekly subscription of SonyLIV for Rs 25.
A flyer has to first subscribe it in the boarding area or check-in area, then download the content on his or her mobile phone or any other personal device, and the content then can be watched onboard in offline or airplane mode. "As a flyer will be in offline and airplane mode, he can't download onboard. However, the pre-downloaded content can be streamed onboard," a spokesperson of the airline clarified.
As it is a weekly subscription, once availed, the flyer can watch it on his or her device even when he or she is not in flight. In a press release, the low-cost carrier said, "SonyLIV is home to award-winning English shows like The Good Doctor, Counterpart, The Spanish Princess, Britannia, Victoria along with a string of acclaimed originals like Gullak, Heartbreak Hotel, Holycross and 16 amongst others."
SonyLIV recently launched over 2,000 hours of content in Tamil and Telugu spanning films, web originals and shows, the airline said in the release.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Nest Hub Smart Display Review: Ok Google, Welcome to my Home
- The Kapil Sharma Show Star Kiku Sharda Charged 78,650 for a Cup of Cappuccino and Tea in Bali
- Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box at Rs 3,999: Live TV Plus Netflix, Hotstar And More
- Kia Seltos Beats Hyundai Creta to Become Highest Selling Mid-SUV in August 2019
- Airtel Xstream vs Jio Fiber: Does is Make Sense to Compare the Two?