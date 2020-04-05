You Can Subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar on PhonePe Too: Here is How You Can Pay

Unless you have social distanced yourself from the world wide web as well, you would have surely heard at some point in the past few days that the Hotstar streaming service has evolved. It is now called Disney+ Hotstar, signifying the arrival of the Disney+ streaming platform to India. Now, mobile payments app PhonePe has added the Disney+ Hotstar subscription option on its platform as well. You simply need to log in to your PhonePe account via the PhonePe app for Android and iOS, select the Disney+ Hotstar app from the payment and recharge options list and select between the Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription plans. These are recurring subscription plans and subscribing via PhonePe might just make it simpler to keep track of the payments.

The much-awaited arrival of the Disney+ content on the Hotstar platform in India finally happened earlier this week. The new update for the app, with all the Disney+ content has now gone live across platforms including Android, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Android TV. You can also access the new look Disney+ Hotstar on the web browser. But there is also the change in subscription plans that you need to kind in mind. If you are already a Hotstar subscriber, nothing changes for you till your subscription is active. But for new subscribers, or existing ones when it is time to renew, you will have to choose from The Disney+ Hotstar VIP and the now more expensive Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription will now cost Rs 399 per year, which is up from Rs 365 per year till now. This includes some Disney+ content, but that’ll be dubbed in Hindi—English is not available as a language option for Disney+ content in the VIP subscription. You will also get access to a vast library of Hindi and Indian language content as well as access to Live Sports including cricket, Premier League football and Formula 1. On PhonePe, this subscription option is available.

The flagship Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription now costs Rs 1,499 per year, which is up from Rs 999 per year till now. There is also the monthly subscription option, which costs Rs 299 per month. While some of the Disney+ content is available for VIP subscribers as well, you would still need the Premium subscription if you want access to Disney+ original content such as the Star Wars spinoff ‘The Mandalorian’ or all the movies under Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney. This also includes Hotstar Specials and the English movie and TV shows library. On PhonePe, you get the annual subscription option of Rs 1,499 but the Rs 299 per month option is not presently available.

Some of the original Disney+ content on Disney+ Hotstar includes The Lion King, Frozen II, Toy Story 4, Aladdin as well as the Avengers and Star Wars franchises. In India, the arrival of Disney+ Hotstar adds to the very competitive video streaming space which includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Sony Liv, Zee5, Jio Cinema, Eros Now and more.

The other methods of subscribing to Disney+ Hotstar include payment via credit and debit cards on the Hotstar website and also subscribing via the iTunes store on Apple devices.

