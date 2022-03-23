You Can Watch Thousands Of Movies And TV Shows On YouTube For Free

YouTube is giving people the chance to watch favourite movies and TV shows for free. The popular streaming giant has opened up thousands of shows and movies that can be viewed on the big screen, mobile, or web, as long as you are fine with the ads.

YouTube mentioned that shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Heartland, and Andromeda can be streamed on the platform for free. You can watch it on any connected smart TV with the YouTube TV app, use the YouTube app on mobile, or just head over the YouTube on desktop.

Also Read: Inverter Split Air Conditioners (AC) in India: Top 8 ACs With Best Deal Price on Amazon, Flipkart Starting At Rs 29,000

YouTube is already popular among billions, as you get to stream hours of content, by just signing into your Google account, or even without it for that matter. But the prospect of watching thousands of TV shows on the platform must be appealing to many, even if they have to tolerate the ads.

Advertisement

YouTube hasn’t talked about the reason for making the content free, but it talked about adding 100s of new content every week for viewers. So, we highly doubt anyone is going to complain about this new program from the platform.

Also Read: Netflix Announces Three New Games That Include First FPS, A Remastered Version Of An Old Hit, And More

Having said that, YouTube has put a strong limitation on who can watch this free content. YouTube says the free service is only available for those who are living in the United States. So, if you were planning to watch free TV shows in India, tough luck. It is possible YouTube could extend this free offering to other countries, but we can’t say that for certain.

Online streaming platforms have slowly but surely started overpowering Live TV content.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

And in markets like the US, the potential is huge, which is probably why YouTube has rolled out thousands of its shows for consumers and serving them on a platter for free.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.