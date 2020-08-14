You Could Have Apple Subscription Bundles Very Soon, And They May Be Called Apple One

Apple could be set to release subscription bundles for the services that the company currently offers to customers. This could be a combination of services clubbed together and available at a discounted price, when compared with separate subscriptions for each of the service subscriptions. It is believed that the subscription bundle will be called Apple One and could be rolled out sometime in the next few weeks. The bundles should drive users towards services that they may not have tried out thus far, or most certainly aren’t paying for right now. The services that may be a part of the Apple One bundle could include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud storage.

Services is big business for Apple, and clocks as much as $50 billion a Year for the company, alongside the hardware sales that include the iPhone, iPad, Mac devices, Apple Watch and the AirPods. With the variety of services that Apple offers, it may perhaps be that we will see multiple tier options for the Apple One subscription bundles. The more premium bundles could also include the iCloud storage options. This could very well be poised as direct competition for Amazon and the Amazon Prime subscription, which also bundles Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and shopping benefits, for one monthly or annual subscription cost. But Apple will have to work around the fact that not all services are available in all parts of the world—for instance, Apple News+ isn’t available in India.

We may also not see a single price conversion for the Apple One bundle globally. Apple has been very aggressive with the pricing of services in India, including the likes of Apple Music which is priced at Rs 99 per month for individual subscriptions and Rs 149 per month for family subscriptions. Then there is Apple TV+ is priced at Rs 99 per month. The Apple One subscription bundles will also have to factor in the Family Sharing system, which already offers better value for existing services such as Apple Music. It will remain key for Apple to, while offering value, to not confuse the consumers with too many subscription bundles.