You Might Have to Pay More For a Xiaomi Mi LED TV Due to Increased Panel Costs

Xiaomi’s Mi LED TV range is expected to receive a price hike. According to sources, prices of LCD panels have gone up which could attribute to an increase in the overall manufacturing cost of the TV range. If this information is true, it could also mean an increase in the pricing of TV offerings from other brands as well.

Analyst Faisal Kawoosa from TechArc spoke to Gadgets 360 suggesting that LCD panel prices could rise soon due to the increase in demand for the upcoming festival season. “There was a breakdown in the supply chain due to COVID-19. So, supplies were interrupted and now we are getting into preparations for festive season, hence demand is surging. This has triggered the price rise. Not just for LCD panels, but it should affect other major components as well. Also, once a year prices are revised for all components which typically happens around this period,” said Kawoosa.

According to GizmoChina, the pricing of Xiaomi’s TV range is expected to increase by CNY 100 to CNY 300 (~Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,200) and the increase in pricing might be announced today.

We tried to reach Xiaomi India for a response on this, but the company has refused to comment on this as of now. This development comes at a time when Xiaomi India is getting ready to launch one of its most premium smart TVs in the country, the Mi TV Horizon Edition on September 7.