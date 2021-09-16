The Apple iPhone 13 series will be available for preorder and for sale in India sooner this year, than ever before. You can preorder the iPhone 13 Mini and indeed the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max on the Apple India Online Store from 5:30pm on September 17, with sale going Live on September 24. In case you haven’t noticed, the Apple iPhone 13 series in the year 2021 is the first time new iPhones are going on sale in India in the same first wave as other markets, including the US. In fact, the iPhone 13 series preorder and sale timelines are the same for 30 countries, including India, US, UK, Australia, Canada, China, Germany and Japan. Alongside, you will still be able to buy the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE.

Secondly, the small matter of the price tags, something that Apple has kept as a constant, and that definitely is a big surprise. The price points of the new iPhone 13 series remain the same as the iPhone 12 series from last year. Prices start at Rs 69,900 for the entire range. Two things here. First, that means the prices of the iPhone 12 should get some recalibration in the coming days, making it more affordable. Secondly, the expected annual inflation hasn’t happened, even though Apple has increased the entry-spec storage capacity across all iPhones—it is now uniform at 128GB across all the iPhone 13 phones, with the iPhone 13 Pro now going all the way up to 1TB storage as an option. It wouldn’t be a surprise if there are further calibrations to the pricing of the previous generation iPhone options that remain on sale officially, to establish a gap in the pricing compared with the new iPhone 13 series.

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini costs Rs 69,900 for the 128GB storage option, which is the entry-spec variant this time around. The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 79,900 while the 512GB storage option costs Rs 99,900. The Apple iPhone 13 prices start at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900 while the 512GB option costs Rs 1,09,900. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro’s 128GB storage trim is priced at Rs 1,19,900. The 256GB option costs Rs 1,29,900 while the 512GB storage option is priced at Rs 1,49,900. The new top-spec 1TB storage variant as well which costs Rs 1,69,900. The iPhone Pro 13 Pro Max is the largest iPhone in the line-up, following the template of the previous years. The prices are Rs 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs 1,39,900 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB) and Rs 1,79,900 (1TB).

At the time of writing this, the Apple India Online Store lists the Apple iPhone 12 Mini prices starting Rs 59,900 while the iPhone 12 costs Rs 65,900 onwards. That means there is a Rs 10,000 gap between the iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 12 Mini, while the pricing gap between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 is around Rs 14,000. There is consistency in terms of the Apple iPhone trade-in options for all iPhone models that are listed on the Apple India Online Store, with the exchange value for your old phone pegged between Rs 9,000 to Rs 46,120 depending on which older iPhone or smartphone you are trading in for a new iPhone.

