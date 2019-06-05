Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

You Really Cannot Escape The Extremely Annoying So-Called #Influencers on Instagram

Unless you sign out of the social media app, that is. Which if you think about it, is not exactly a bad option.

Vishal Mathur | @vishalmathur85

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
It is a bit confusing. First, Instagram wanted to clean up your timeline and get rid of fake influencers who buy likes and followers. But now, the same social network is ready to give brands the power to advertise their influencers on your timeline. Irrespective of whether you follow the said brand or not, and irrespective of whether you follow that so-called influencer or not. The Facebook owned social network is calling it ‘Branded Content Ads on Instagram’, and there is no escaping these.

“With branded content ads, businesses have an opportunity to tell their brand stories through creators' voices, reach new audiences and measure impact. Using the tools available on the Facebook ads platform, businesses can reach targeted audiences beyond the people who follow the brand and creator accounts,” says Instagram in an official post. The justification given by Instagram is that by running ads made out of influencer posts, companies will have access to measurement and can optimize and test their campaigns “against their set goals for more effective marketing campaigns.” Proper marketing-speak at play here. For us users, what you need to know is, there is no escaping these as long as you use Instagram. When these ads will appear in your Instagram feed and stories, you will see it labelled as “Paid partnership with” along with the required brand name on each post, in a move to build transparency advertisements.

The social network says branded content ads for the Feed will be available to all advertisers in the coming weeks, and for stories over the coming months. The net result of this is that you really cannot trust Instagram to clean up our Instagram Feed.

