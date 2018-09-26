English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
You Will Have to Wait Till Next Year to Buy Panasonic’s First Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras
Panasonic will introduce the Lumix S1R and the Lumix S1 early next year, and is also working on widening the lens options.
Panasonic will introduce the Lumix S1R and the Lumix S1 early next year, and is also working on widening the lens options.
Loading...
Panasonic Lumix S series is set to be the newest entrant into the increasingly competitive full-frame mirrorless camera space. The company made the announcement at the Photokina 2018 in Cologne, Germany, and introduced the Lumix S1R with a 47-megapixel sensor and the Lumix S1 with a 24-megapixel sensor. However, you will not be able to get your hands on these anytime soon, as the company has clarified that the Lumix S series cameras will arrive in stores only in “next spring”.
The Lumix S cameras will offer dual image stabilization in both the camera body as well as the lenses. These cameras will rely on the newly-developed 35 mm full-frame image sensor and image processing engine. These will also have support for 4K 60p/50p video recording in a full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera, which Panasonic claims is a world’s first. There is also some reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) for image processing.
Panasonic will also expand the line-up of Lumix S series compatible lenses and say that they will be developing more than ten lens options by the year 2020. These would include a 50 mm/F1.4 fixed-focus lens, a 24-105 mm standard zoom lens, and a 70-200 mm telephoto zoom lens. The Lumix S series of cameras will use Leica’s L-Mount for enabling replacement lenses, if need be—this does mean options will be plenty and there will be no delays which we can usually associate with a new mount system being introduced into the market. This also means that these cameras will have access to eight lenses from Leica’s portfolio, as well as the 50mm f/1.4 prime lens, the 24-105mm zoom lens, and a 70-200mm telephoto zoom lens from Panasonic.
At the moment, no prices have been announced for the Lumix S1R and the Lumix S1 cameras.
The Lumix S cameras will offer dual image stabilization in both the camera body as well as the lenses. These cameras will rely on the newly-developed 35 mm full-frame image sensor and image processing engine. These will also have support for 4K 60p/50p video recording in a full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera, which Panasonic claims is a world’s first. There is also some reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) for image processing.
Panasonic will also expand the line-up of Lumix S series compatible lenses and say that they will be developing more than ten lens options by the year 2020. These would include a 50 mm/F1.4 fixed-focus lens, a 24-105 mm standard zoom lens, and a 70-200 mm telephoto zoom lens. The Lumix S series of cameras will use Leica’s L-Mount for enabling replacement lenses, if need be—this does mean options will be plenty and there will be no delays which we can usually associate with a new mount system being introduced into the market. This also means that these cameras will have access to eight lenses from Leica’s portfolio, as well as the 50mm f/1.4 prime lens, the 24-105mm zoom lens, and a 70-200mm telephoto zoom lens from Panasonic.
At the moment, no prices have been announced for the Lumix S1R and the Lumix S1 cameras.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
- Abhishek Bachchan Hits Out at Man Who Asked Him to Open a Vada Pav Stall
- I Was Raped at 16, Kept Silent: Padma Lakshmi Recounts Horror Story
- Shahid Kapoor on Playing Dingko Singh: Looking Exactly Like a Person Makes It a Caricature
- Ruk Ruk Ruk: Watch Kajol Recreate Tabu’s Iconic 90s Song for Helicoper Eela
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...