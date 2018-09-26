You Will Have to Wait Till Next Year to Buy Panasonic’s First Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

Panasonic Lumix S series is set to be the newest entrant into the increasingly competitive full-frame mirrorless camera space. The company made the announcement at the Photokina 2018 in Cologne, Germany, and introduced the Lumix S1R with a 47-megapixel sensor and the Lumix S1 with a 24-megapixel sensor. However, you will not be able to get your hands on these anytime soon, as the company has clarified that the Lumix S series cameras will arrive in stores only in “next spring”.The Lumix S cameras will offer dual image stabilization in both the camera body as well as the lenses. These cameras will rely on the newly-developed 35 mm full-frame image sensor and image processing engine. These will also have support for 4K 60p/50p video recording in a full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera, which Panasonic claims is a world’s first. There is also some reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) for image processing.Panasonic will also expand the line-up of Lumix S series compatible lenses and say that they will be developing more than ten lens options by the year 2020. These would include a 50 mm/F1.4 fixed-focus lens, a 24-105 mm standard zoom lens, and a 70-200 mm telephoto zoom lens. The Lumix S series of cameras will use Leica’s L-Mount for enabling replacement lenses, if need be—this does mean options will be plenty and there will be no delays which we can usually associate with a new mount system being introduced into the market. This also means that these cameras will have access to eight lenses from Leica’s portfolio, as well as the 50mm f/1.4 prime lens, the 24-105mm zoom lens, and a 70-200mm telephoto zoom lens from Panasonic.At the moment, no prices have been announced for the Lumix S1R and the Lumix S1 cameras.